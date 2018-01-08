Stoke City: Eddie Niedzwiecki in temporary charge after Mark Hughes sacking

Mark Bowen (left), Mark Hughes (centre) and Eddie Niedzwiecki (right) first worked together with Wales and later at QPR

Stoke City have placed Eddie Niedzwiecki in charge of the first team following the sacking of Mark Hughes on Saturday.

Hughes, 54, was dismissed after the club's FA Cup third-round exit at League Two Coventry City.

First-team coach Niedzwiecki took training on Monday after Hughes' assistant Mark Bowen also left.

Stoke hope to have their new manager in place for the league game at Manchester United on 15 January.

Former Welsh internationals Bowen and Niedzwiecki were brought to Stoke by Hughes in 2013.

The three men first worked together with Wales before stints at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

A run of five defeats in seven Premier League games contributed to Hughes and Bowen's departures and they leave with the club in the relegation zone.

It is understood Stoke would like to speak to Derby Country manager Gary Rowett, along with Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill.

A source has told the BBC that Derby would not welcome an approach for the 43-year-old as the club battles to gain promotion to the Premier League.