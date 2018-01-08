Jake Clarke-Salter: Sunderland sign Chelsea's England U20 defender for rest of season

Jake Clarke-Salter leaps for a head in England colours
Jake Clarke-Salter (right) has represented at England age-group level up to the under-20s

Sunderland have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Clarke-Salter, 20, has made two appearances for the Blues first-team in addition to a spell with Bristol Rovers last term when he played 13 games.

The England Under-20 international was part of that age group's World Cup-winning side in 2017.

"He is a hugely talented young player who jumped at the opportunity to come to this club," boss Chris Coleman said.

"You don't play for a club like Chelsea unless you have tremendous ability."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired