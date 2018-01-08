Jake Clarke-Salter: Sunderland sign Chelsea's England U20 defender for rest of season
-
- From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.
Clarke-Salter, 20, has made two appearances for the Blues first-team in addition to a spell with Bristol Rovers last term when he played 13 games.
The England Under-20 international was part of that age group's World Cup-winning side in 2017.
"He is a hugely talented young player who jumped at the opportunity to come to this club," boss Chris Coleman said.
"You don't play for a club like Chelsea unless you have tremendous ability."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.