Jake Clarke-Salter: Sunderland sign Chelsea's England U20 defender for rest of season

Jake Clarke-Salter (right) has represented at England age-group level up to the under-20s

Sunderland have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Clarke-Salter, 20, has made two appearances for the Blues first-team in addition to a spell with Bristol Rovers last term when he played 13 games.

The England Under-20 international was part of that age group's World Cup-winning side in 2017.

"He is a hugely talented young player who jumped at the opportunity to come to this club," boss Chris Coleman said.

"You don't play for a club like Chelsea unless you have tremendous ability."

