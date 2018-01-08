Celtic: Marvin Compper full of praise for his new team-mates

Marvin Compper was paraded at Celtic Park last month after agreeing the move to Scotland

Marvin Compper is glad to have "intense" mid-season training as he aims to make an impact at Celtic.

The German defender, 32, signed in a £1m deal from RB Leipzig last month and has joined Celtic in Dubai for their winter training camp.

"It's been a busy few days but I'm happy that I'm now with the guys," he told Celtic TV.

"I've seen quite a lot of the team, two matches at Celtic Park, and I got a good impression of the squad."

The centre-back signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish champions and Premiership leaders, who went into the winter break eight points clear of second-placed Aberdeen.

Compper started his career with Borussia Monchengladbach before five years with 1899 Hoffenheim.

After a season in Serie A with Fiorentina, he moved to Leipzig in 2014 and helped them secure promotion to the Bundesliga two years later.

Lewis Morgan became Celtic's second signing of the January window

Leipzig qualified for the Champions League during their first season back in the top flight, but Compper found playing time at a premium this season and is relishing getting back into training with his new team.

"I've been waiting for this moment where I could join up with my team-mates as our winter break back in Germany started on 17 December, so I've had a couple of weeks off," he added.

"But I couldn't wait to get going. The boys are fantastic and it's an easy bunch to join in with.

"My first training session here in Dubai was intense but these kind of intense sessions are the best as during the season there is no time for it. Now we can work on the details.

"So it's been a nice introduction and now we will go on from here."

Compper was Celtic's first signing of the January window, with St Mirren's Lewis Morgan becoming their second last week, although he has returned to the Buddies on loan.