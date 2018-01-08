Leroy Fer: Swansea City appeal against midfielder's red card

From the section

Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer could not believe he was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor

Swansea City have appealed against the red card shown to midfielder Leroy Fer during the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fer was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Helder Costa which referee Anthony Taylor deemed violent conduct.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal said after the match Fer should have been shown a yellow card.

The Swans have appealed against what would be a three-match ban.