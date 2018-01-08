Tommy Smith: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy accepts defender could leave

Macclesfield-born Tommy Smith has 37 caps for New Zealand

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says centre-back Tommy Smith may need to leave the Championship team to get regular first-team football.

The 27-year-old New Zealand defender is the club's longest-serving player but has played just three games this term.

Smith has been linked with a move to MLS side Colorado Rapids but McCarthy says no contact has yet been made.

"I think he sees it that if Adam Webster and Luke Chambers are fit, he won't be in the team," said McCarthy.

McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "He's not said he's unhappy and wants to look around, but he wants to play and I guess if any opportunity came around he'd have to consider it."

Smith has been at Portman Road since 2007, making 247 league appearances for the Tractor Boys.

He missed Ipswich's FA Cup third round defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday through illness.

"I don't want to be losing players," McCarthy added. "If he has got some interest from Colorado Rapids we better find out pretty quick.

"I imagine, if he has, he'd be interested and it sounds like a good gig to me."