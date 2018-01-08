Women's FA Cup: Brighton v Manchester City, Yeovil v Arsenal, London Bees v Chelsea
Manchester City Women will start their defence of the Women's FA Cup with a fourth-round tie away to second-tier Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Blues, top of Women's Super League 1, won the trophy for the first time last season after beating Birmingham City 4-1 in the Wembley final.
Fourteen-time champions Arsenal will go to Yeovil Town, while 2015 winners Chelsea face a derby at London Bees.
Ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 4 February.
All 20 sides from the two tiers of the FA Women's Super League enter the Women's FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.
Manchester City will face a Brighton side managed by former England boss Hope Powell, while there are three all top-flight ties - the Gunners' trip to Yeovil, Everton at home to Bristol City and Birmingham City travelling to Reading.
Premier League South West Division One side Plymouth Argyle, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will entertain Premier League Northern Division club Leicester City.
The New Saints, second in Premier League Midlands Division One, will host Chichester City of the Premier League Southern Division.
Women's FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
Durham v Sheffield Ladies
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Sunderland v Derby County or Brighouse Town
Keynsham Town v Lewes
Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers Belles
Liverpool v Watford
Cardiff City v Oxford United
The New Saints v Chichester City
Millwall Lionesses v Coventry United
Reading v Birmingham City
Plymouth Argyle v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic
Yeovil Town v Arsenal
London Bees v Chelsea
Everton v Bristol City
