BBC Sport - Newport County: Fire, manager's hospitalised son & aiming for Anfield
Fire, a hospitalised son & Newport boss Flynn's Anfield aim
- From the section Newport
Fire in the tumble dryer at the training round, a hospitalised son and Anfield aim; Newport manager Michael Flynn tells BBC Wales Today's Tomos Dafydd about an amazing week for FA Cup giant-killers the Exiles.
They are in Monday's fourth-round draw after dramatically beating Leeds United 2-1 on Sunday.
