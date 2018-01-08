BBC Sport - Newport County: Fire, manager's hospitalised son & aiming for Anfield

Fire, a hospitalised son & Newport boss Flynn's Anfield aim

Fire in the tumble dryer at the training round, a hospitalised son and Anfield aim; Newport manager Michael Flynn tells BBC Wales Today's Tomos Dafydd about an amazing week for FA Cup giant-killers the Exiles.

They are in Monday's fourth-round draw after dramatically beating Leeds United 2-1 on Sunday.

