Mark Hughes: Former boss does not want Wales manager role

Mark Hughes managed Wales to a play-off for the 2004 World Cup, but Wales were defeated by Russia

Mark Hughes is not interested in returning to the role of Wales manager.

Hughes has been sacked by Stoke, while the Football Association of Wales are this week interviewing candidates to succeed Chris Coleman.

The 54-year-old managed Wales for five years from 1999-2004, but would prefer a return to club management either in the Premier League or abroad.

Hughes' assistant, Mark Bowen, has also left Stoke with Eddie Niedzwiecki put in temporary charge.

Ryan Giggs, Craig Bellamy and Osian Roberts will be interviewed for the vacant Wales manager's job in the next week.

Former Manchester United legend Giggs, Bellamy and Roberts have all declared an interest in the role which Coleman quit in November.

However, it is unclear if they are the only names on the shortlist.

The FAW say they hope to have a successor to Coleman - who left in November 2017 to take charge of Championship side Sunderland - in place in time for the draw for the Nations League on 24 January.