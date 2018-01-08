Paul Downing: Blackburn Rovers sign defender on permanent deal from MK Dons

Paul Downing began his career as a trainee with West Bromwich Albion

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Paul Downing from fellow League One side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old initially joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal and has made 21 appearances so far this season.

"It gives me and the club stability and I'm hoping for many successful times in the future," he told the club website.

"Ever since I signed on deadline day, it's been an aspiration of mine to try and make it permanent."

