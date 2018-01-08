Charles Vernam: Grimsby Town sign Derby County striker on loan

Charles Vernam played under Grimsby boss Russell Slade during a loan spell with Coventry last season

Grimsby Town have signed Derby County striker Charles Vernam on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a loan spell with Coventry City last season, failing to score in four league appearances for the Sky Blues.

He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's League Two game against Newport County.

"I'm hoping I can come here, excite the fans and do well for the team," Vernam told the club website.

