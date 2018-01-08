Samu Saiz: Leeds United forward banned for six matches for spitting

Breaking news

Leeds United forward Samu Saiz has been banned for six matches after being charged with spitting at an opponent in their FA Cup defeat by Newport County.

The 26-year-old was sent off by referee Mike Dean in injury time of Sunday's third-round tie at Rodney Parade.

The Spaniard, who can appeal against the suspension, has scored nine goals in 26 appearances for the Championship side this season.

As it stands he will be unavailable until Tuesday, 20 February.

More to follow.

