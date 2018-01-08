Ibrahim Kargbo Junior on the move with sights set on Belgium

Ibrahim Kargbo Junior has his sights set on playing for the Belgian national tram

Ibrahim Kargbo Junior says his goal is to play for the Belgian national team rather than the country of his birth Sierra Leone.

The 18-year-old admitted he has left English club Crystal Palace for Belgian second division side KSV Roeselare in order to pursue his dream.

Kargbo Jnr, whose father is retired Leone Stars captain Ibrahim Kargbo, has already made three appearances for the Belgian under-18 national team.

"I'm glad that I've moved to Roeselare as I hope to be playing regularly to improve my chances of playing for the Belgian senior team," Kargbo Jnr told BBC Sport.

Kargbo Jnr qualifies for Belgium moved there at the age of eight to join his father, who had secured citizenship while playing in Antwerp.

However he refused to completely rule out playing for Sierra Leone in the future, despite not being happy over match-fixing allegations made against his father, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

"I'm not happy with what they did to my father but the door is still open to play for my motherland," he added.

"I'd only play for Sierra Leone only if I don't called upon to play for the Belgian senior national team and things need to improve in Sierra Leone football."

Kargbo Jnr was an unused sub in Roeselare's away league game against Union Saint Gilloise which they won 2-1 on Sunday.

"I'm getting closer to my senior team debut and I'm hoping to be playing regularly," he said.

"I'm already feeling at home at my new club because I'm being treated well and Belgium is also my home."

Kargbo Jnr moved to Palace in June 2016 from Reading but did not feature in a single competitive game for either Palace's youth nor the first team.

"I wasn't featuring in competitive matches," stated Kargbo Jnr.

"This is because I wasn't eligible to play due to some issues relating to the payment of a fee to my first club in Belgium Germinal Beerschot through the Belgian FA."