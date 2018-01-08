Five half-time injuries contribute to Guernsey's 5-0 loss at Phoenix Sports

Callum Stanton was back in the Guernsey line-up after returning to club on loan from Bournemouth

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says five first-half injuries did not help his side as they lost 5-0 at Phoenix Sports in the Isthmian League.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, half of his outfield players wanted to come off at half-time.

Tom de la Mare, Jacob Fallaize and Seb Skillen all left within 20 minutes.

"It was a simple case of taking the three off that were the worst and there's nothing you can do about that," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The defeat leaves Guernsey in 20th place in Division One South and extends the side's winless run to five matches.

Three goals in a five-minute spell early in the second half ended any hopes Guernsey had of getting back into the game.

"The sheer fact that we ran out of bodies very early on you know you're in trouble," added Vance.

"Before you get the subs on those injured people can't jump and we're not tracking runners and they put the game to bed."

Guernsey face six more games before the end of the month, four of which are away.

"I'm under no illusions about where we are that's for sure," added Vance.

"Every time we win, lose or draw we learn, we gain character from it, we gain some intelligence about the players, some knowledge, some development, and if you don't it's pointless turning up."