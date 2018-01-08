Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Carlos Pena, Nacho Novo, Scotland, Michael O'Neill, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are set to recoup their cash on flop Mexican marquee signing Carlos Pena. Pedro Caixinha's new club Cruz Azul have agreed to pay his weekly wage of £20,000 in full until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Scotland's hopes of landing Michael O'Neill are hanging in the balance but the SFA won't be bounced into a big-money offer to tie down their number one candidate. (Various)

Rangers legend Nacho Novo suffered a shock heart attack because of a potentially fatal blocked artery. (Scottish Sun)

Anxious Nacho Novo made an emotional phone call to his seven-year-old son Javier as he was being rushed into the operating theatre for life-saving heart surgery. (Daily Record)

Carlos Pena has scored five goals in 14 games for Rangers this season, but is heading back to Mexico

Hibs have beaten rivals Hearts to the signing of Australian international Jamie Maclaren.(Scottish Sun)

Craig Gordon has revealed how a chance meeting with Chris Sutton helped the pair to bury the hatchet. (Various)

Steven Naismith is ready to play for Rangers for free. The Scotland star isn't wanted by Norwich City, and looks set for a move this month. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says he doesn't have to sell players to bring new signing to Ibrox. (Various)

Krystian Nowak is expected to leave Hearts in the coming weeks amid interest from teams in Scotland, Poland and Greece. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Krystian Nowak has played only six times for Hearts this season

Niall McGinn admits the chance of lifting the Scottish Cup this season was one of the big draws that took him back to Aberdeen. (Various)

Graeme Murty believes Jimmy Nicholl might just be the best acquisition of the January window having revealed that he was always his first choice to become his assistant at Rangers. (Various)

Dundee United's flops brought shame on the club with their capitulation against Falkirk on Saturday, according to manager Csaba Laszlo. (Courier)