Manchester United v Stoke City

Manchester United have only won once at home in the league since late November

TEAM NEWS

Antonio Valencia could return for Manchester United on Monday night after four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Ashley Young is still suspended, while Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain unavailable.

Stoke hope to have defenders Erik Pieters and Bruno Martins Indi available after respective hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Ryan Shawcross, recently sidelined by a calf problem, may also feature, along with new signing Moritz Bauer.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Jose Mourinho has not beaten Stoke as Manchester United manager. Three draws from three games so far.

"At the time of writing we don't know who Stoke's new manager will be but if it is a glass-half-empty person they may well consider sitting this one out.

"In the past nine different newly-appointed managers have had their first game away at Old Trafford, and all but one of them - Claudio Ranieri with Chelsea in 2000 - has lost that first game.

"However, if the new coach is a glass-half-full type they may be interested to know that Stoke have never lost a Premier League away game on a Monday."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Stoke: "From the outside, I think [Mark Hughes] is a guy with great qualities to do the job for them.

"I don't think for the players it's a difficult situation - probably they train the same way and it's not a dramatic change that isn't good in this period of the season."

Stoke City's youth and first-team coach Kevin Russell: "Usually when managers go, everyone has got to look at their self.

"Not only the players, but staff from bottom to the top. Could we have done more? Could we have done better?

"So I'm sure the players are in that frame of mind and think they've got a point to prove. I'm sure they will be eager to try and impress."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Whoever is in charge, I don't see Stoke having any success at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have started playing well and winning again - and I think that will continue on Monday.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke earned a Premier League point at Old Trafford for the first time last season, having lost on their eight previous visits in the division.

The Potters are winless in 17 away trips against Manchester United in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in April 1976 (D2, L15).

The last three league meetings have been drawn. United have not drawn four consecutive league games against the same opponent since a five-match streak against Leeds between 1982 and 1991.

Manchester United

United have lost only two of their 47 home matches in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, with both defeats coming against Manchester City.

However, after a run of eight consecutive league wins at home, Manchester United have won just one of their last four at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is winless in his last five matches as a manager against Stoke in all competitions since Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League home victory in April 2015.

Jesse Lingard has scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

Stoke City

Stoke have won only three of their 57 Premier League away matches against the clubs that finished in the top six last season, conceding 140 goals.

The Potters have visited three of those teams so far this season, losing 7-2 at Manchester City, 5-1 at Tottenham and 5-0 at Chelsea.

They and West Brom have the joint-worst away record in the top flight this season, with one win and six points.

Only two of the 10 previous clubs to have conceded as many goals as Stoke after 22 Premier League games have avoided relegation at the end of the season: Swansea in 2016-17 and Wigan in 2009-10.

Peter Crouch remains level with Jonathan Walters as Stoke's all-time leading Premier League scorer, with 43 goals.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 82% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.