Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Watch 10 of the best goals from the FA Cup third round, including screamers from Preston's Alan Browne and Man Utd's Jesse Lingard, and Eric Lichaj's sensational volley in Nottingham Forest's win over Arsenal.

Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton seal FA Cup progress after VAR assistance

When you score a screamer but still go out of the FA Cup

Stephens fires Brighton ahead in FA Cup

Highlights: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal

Lichaj's spectacular volley as Forest shock Arsenal

Highlights: Tottenham 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

'Take a bow!' - Newport stun Leeds with last-gasp winner

Newcastle's FA Cup adventure begins - but will it be 'futile' again?

Joe Hart borrows fan's hat to avoid Shrewsbury sun

Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 0-0 West Ham

Highlights: Newport County 2-1 Leeds

Gaetano Berardi puts Leeds ahead in FA Cup

Mystic Murphy, amazing skills & FA Cup funnies

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

Highlights: Millwall 4-1 Barnsley

Highlights: Brentford 0-1 Notts County

Highlights: Ipswich 0-1 Sheffield United

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Highlights: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United

Highlights: Norwich 0-0 Chelsea

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

Highlights: Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Highlights: Bolton 1-2 Huddersfield

Highlights: Watford 3-0 Bristol City

Highlights: Wycombe 1-5 Preston

Highlights: Blackburn 0-1 Hull

Highlights: Yeovil 2-0 Bradford

Highlights: Exeter 0-2 West Brom

Highlights: Birmingham City 1-0 Burton

Highlights: Doncaster 0-1 Rochdale

Highlights: Cardiff 0-0 Mansfield

Highlights: Wolves 0-0 Swansea

Highlights: Stevenage 0-0 Reading

Highlights: Carlisle United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Highlights: QPR 0-1 MK Dons

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Highlights: Man Utd 2-0 Derby County

MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

