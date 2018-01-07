Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 2.
Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid
Wales forward Gareth Bale scored twice in his first La Liga start since 20 September as Real Madrid were held to a draw at Celta Vigo.
Celta went ahead when ex-Liverpool striker Iago Aspas set up Daniel Wass, who lobbed goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Bale, who has had a calf injury this season, netted twice in three minutes after passes from Toni Kroos and Isco.
Aspas had a penalty saved by Navas, but Celta equalised when Maxi Gomez headed in from close range after Wass' cross.
Celta thought they had won another penalty with only three minutes remaining when Aspas went down under a challenge from Marcelo, but the referee waved play on.
At the other end, Lucas Vazquez had a chance to win it for Real Madrid in the 90th minute but his well-struck shot was saved by home goalkeeper Ruben Blanco.
Reigning champions Real stay fourth and are now 16 points behind leaders Barcelona, although they have one game in hand on Ernesto Valverde's side.
Since losing 3-1 away to Tottenham in the Champions League on 1 November, Zinedine Zidane's team have now only been beaten once in 13 games - the 3-0 home loss to Barca on 23 December.
However, this result was another blow to Real's hopes of retaining their title after Barcelona had beaten Levante 3-0 earlier on Sunday.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 13Blanco
- 2MalloBooked at 67mins
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- 19Castro Otto
- 18WassSubstituted forSánchezat 90+1'minutes
- 6RadojaSubstituted forLobotkaat 73'minutes
- 8Hernández
- 11SistoSubstituted forMorat 73'minutes
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 88mins
- 7Gómez González
Substitutes
- 1Álvarez
- 3Fontàs
- 14Lobotka
- 16Sánchez
- 20Gómez Solá
- 21Mor
- 26Méndez
Real Madrid
- 1NavasBooked at 71mins
- 19Hakimi
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 44mins
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 77'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 20,872
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Varane with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Jozabed Sánchez replaces Daniel Wass.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
Booking
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pablo Hernández.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 2. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Pione Sisto.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Nemanja Radoja.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Penalty saved! Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Booking
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).