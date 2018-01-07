Wesley Sneijder: Netherlands midfielder joins Al-Gharafa in Qatar

Wesley Sneijder made just four appearances during a recent spell with Nice

Former Inter Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder has signed for Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

The Netherlands' most-capped player has signed an 18-month contract.

The 33-year-old most recently played four games during a spell with French club Nice this season having been released by Galatasaray in July.

"It's a nice adventure and a fun challenge," Sneijder told RTL Boulevard. "I am really happy to go for it together with my family."

Sneijder joins former Manchester City and Bolton midfielder Vladimir Weiss at Al-Gharafa, who are seventh in the 11-team Stars League midway through the season.

He has won league titles in his native Holland as well as Italy and Spain, while also helping Inter win the Champions League in 2010.