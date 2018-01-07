BBC Sport - WSL1: Reading 2-5 Man City highlights

Highlights: Man City ease past Reading to go two points clear

Manchester City coast past Reading to go two points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League 1.

MATCH REPORT: Reading Women 2-5 Manchester City Women

