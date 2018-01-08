Josh Coulson: Leyton Orient sign Cambridge United defender on permanent deal

Josh Coulson was given a testimonial by Cambridge last year

National League side Leyton Orient have signed defender Josh Coulson on a permanent basis after he left Cambridge United by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old centre-back had spent all of his career with the U's, making 244 league appearances over 10 years.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Orient, scoring one goal in 15 games for Justin Edinburgh's side.

"Josh leaves Cambridge United a genuine club legend," said U's director Graham Daniels.

Coulson, who has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal, added: "It does feel like the end of an era and whilst I'm looking forward to a new chapter, I will never forget the fantastic highs I have experienced with this football club."

