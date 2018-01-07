FA Cup: Teams set for fourth-round draw on Monday

Media playback is not supported on this device Shawn McCoulsky scores late winner for Newport

The fourth-round draw for the FA Cup takes place on Monday and you can watch it live from 19:00 GMT on BBC Two.

League Two strugglers Yeovil Town are the lowest-ranked team in the hat, with division rivals Newport County and Coventry City joining them after their respective shock victories.

Holders Arsenal were the only casualties from the Premier League's top six, but Chelsea face a replay.

Being a Liverpool fan, I'd love us to play at Anfield Newport boss Michael Flynn

The draw will take place before Brighton v Crystal Palace at 19:45 GMT.

Coventry, third in League Two, caused arguably the biggest shock of the round when they defeated Premier League side Stoke 2-1 on Saturday. Under-fire Mark Hughes was subsequently fired by the Potters.

Mark Robins, who won the 1990 FA Cup with Manchester United, said a good draw would be financially beneficial for the Sky Blues.

"I think if we can get another good draw away from home then that helps financially because it gets more interest in it, more supporters will show interest and it's huge for the transfer market," said the 48-year-old.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal highlights

"For me to be able to compete in the transfer market is vital. I get that revenue and to get that the grounds need to be bigger. We've got to do that for the supporters."

Newport, 11th in League Two, overcame Championship side Leeds 2-1 with an 89th-minute winner scored by Shawn McCoulsky. Their manager Michael Flynn picked out one side he would like to face in the fourth round.

"Being a Liverpool fan, I'd love us to play at Anfield," he said. "But, really, it's whatever makes the club the most money.

"Hopefully we can get one of the big clubs away - the money will be huge for this football club."

Championship club Norwich City and League One sides Wigan and Shrewsbury Town are also in the hat after their respective draws against Premier League outfits Chelsea, Bournemouth and West Ham.

Fourth-round draw numbers

1. Sheffield United

2. Watford

3. Birmingham City

4. Liverpool

5. Brighton or Crystal Palace

6. Peterborough

7. Bournemouth or Wigan

8. Coventry

9. Newport County

10. Huddersfield

11. Yeovil

12. Nottingham Forest

13. Notts County

14. MK Dons

15. Manchester United

16. West Brom

17. Rochdale

18. Tottenham

19. Middlesbrough

20. Fleetwood or Leicester

21. Hull

22. Cardiff or Mansfield

23. Manchester City

24. Shrewsbury or West Ham

25. Wolves or Swansea

26. Stevenage or Reading

27. Newcastle

28. Millwall

29. Southampton

30. Preston

31. Norwich or Chelsea

32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January