FA Cup: Teams set for fourth-round draw on Monday
The fourth-round draw for the FA Cup takes place on Monday and you can watch it live from 19:00 GMT on BBC Two.
League Two strugglers Yeovil Town are the lowest-ranked team in the hat, with division rivals Newport County and Coventry City joining them after their respective shock victories.
Holders Arsenal were the only casualties from the Premier League's top six, but Chelsea face a replay.
The draw will take place before Brighton v Crystal Palace at 19:45 GMT.
Coventry, third in League Two, caused arguably the biggest shock of the round when they defeated Premier League side Stoke 2-1 on Saturday. Under-fire Mark Hughes was subsequently fired by the Potters.
Mark Robins, who won the 1990 FA Cup with Manchester United, said a good draw would be financially beneficial for the Sky Blues.
"I think if we can get another good draw away from home then that helps financially because it gets more interest in it, more supporters will show interest and it's huge for the transfer market," said the 48-year-old.
"For me to be able to compete in the transfer market is vital. I get that revenue and to get that the grounds need to be bigger. We've got to do that for the supporters."
Newport, 11th in League Two, overcame Championship side Leeds 2-1 with an 89th-minute winner scored by Shawn McCoulsky. Their manager Michael Flynn picked out one side he would like to face in the fourth round.
"Being a Liverpool fan, I'd love us to play at Anfield," he said. "But, really, it's whatever makes the club the most money.
"Hopefully we can get one of the big clubs away - the money will be huge for this football club."
Championship club Norwich City and League One sides Wigan and Shrewsbury Town are also in the hat after their respective draws against Premier League outfits Chelsea, Bournemouth and West Ham.
Fourth-round draw numbers
1. Sheffield United
2. Watford
3. Birmingham City
4. Liverpool
5. Brighton or Crystal Palace
6. Peterborough
7. Bournemouth or Wigan
8. Coventry
9. Newport County
10. Huddersfield
11. Yeovil
12. Nottingham Forest
13. Notts County
14. MK Dons
15. Manchester United
16. West Brom
17. Rochdale
18. Tottenham
19. Middlesbrough
20. Fleetwood or Leicester
21. Hull
22. Cardiff or Mansfield
23. Manchester City
24. Shrewsbury or West Ham
25. Wolves or Swansea
26. Stevenage or Reading
27. Newcastle
28. Millwall
29. Southampton
30. Preston
31. Norwich or Chelsea
32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January