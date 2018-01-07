Spanish La Liga
Barcelona3Levante0

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

Messi (left) played a clever one-two with Alba (centre) before opening the scoring
Messi (left) played a clever one-two with Alba (centre) before opening the scoring

Lionel Messi marked his 400th Barcelona appearance with a goal as the La Liga leaders maintained their nine-point advantage with victory over Levante.

Messi opened the scoring at the Nou Camp, chipping the ball to Jordi Alba and volleying home the return.

His 365th La Liga goal equalled Gerd Muller's record for goals in a single one of Europe's top five leagues.

Luis Suarez produced a superb strike before half-time and Paulinho tapped in a third in second-half stoppage time.

Suarez stepped over Messi's low ball across the six-yard box, affording Paulinho a simple finish for his seventh league goal of the season.

Suarez, took his own tally to 11 and could have added more but for a fine Oier save in the second period.

Aside from a Marc-Andre ter Stergen save to keep out Shaquell Moore in a one-on-one opportunity, Barca eased to victory, extending their run to 26 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

The three points cancelled out second-placed Atletico Madrid's win over Getafe on Saturday to restore a nine-point advantage.

The success also arrived in a good-news week for the club as they finally landed long-term transfer target Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, with the Brazilian set to be confirmed as a Barca player imminently.

It is not yet clear how Coutinho will fit into Barca's line-up, with some predicting he will be a long-term replacement for 33-year-old midfielder Andres Iniesta, who made his 650th club appearance.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiSubstituted forArnáizat 85'minutes
  • 14Mascherano
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 18Alba
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 67'minutes
  • 15Paulinho
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 76'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 37Arnáiz

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 26Moore
  • 18Cabaco
  • 15PostigoBooked at 31mins
  • 22Luna
  • 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forGarcíaat 83'minutes
  • 8LermaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 20Lukic
  • 5Doukouré
  • 14López Álvarez
  • 21BoatengBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMesa Traviesoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 7García
  • 12Andújar Moreno
  • 16Mesa Travieso
  • 31El Hacen El Ide
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
56,380

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Levante 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Levante 0.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Levante 0. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Cheick Doukouré (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samu García.

Hand ball by José Arnáiz (Barcelona).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordi Alba (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Samu García (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. José Arnáiz replaces Sergi Roberto.

Booking

Rober Pier (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivi (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Samu García replaces Jason.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nano Mesa (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Nano Mesa replaces Emmanuel Boateng.

Attempt missed. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sasa Lukic.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oier Olazábal.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Mascherano with a through ball.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaquell Moore (Levante).

Booking

Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Boateng (Levante).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivi following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th January 2018

  • BarcelonaBarcelona3LevanteLevante0
  • LeganésLeganés1Real SociedadReal Sociedad0
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1AlavésAlavés0
  • VillarrealVillarreal0Dep La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña0
  • Celta VigoCelta Vigo19:45Real MadridReal Madrid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1815304874148
2Atl Madrid1811612781939
3Valencia18114338182037
4Real Madrid1694330141631
5Sevilla189272327-429
6Villarreal188462420428
7Eibar188372430-627
8Ath Bilbao186661919024
9Leganés177371314-124
10Real Betis187383034-424
11Getafe186572218423
12Real Sociedad186573130123
13Girona186572228-623
14Celta Vigo176383025521
15Espanyol175571421-720
16Levante183961525-1018
17Dep La Coruña1844101934-1516
18Alavés1850131326-1315
19Malaga1732121331-1811
20Las Palmas1832131440-2611
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Having a lot of fun in class!!!

Rugbytots Central Cambridgeshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired