Match ends, Barcelona 3, Levante 0.
Barcelona 3-0 Levante
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi marked his 400th Barcelona appearance with a goal as the La Liga leaders maintained their nine-point advantage with victory over Levante.
Messi opened the scoring at the Nou Camp, chipping the ball to Jordi Alba and volleying home the return.
His 365th La Liga goal equalled Gerd Muller's record for goals in a single one of Europe's top five leagues.
Luis Suarez produced a superb strike before half-time and Paulinho tapped in a third in second-half stoppage time.
Suarez stepped over Messi's low ball across the six-yard box, affording Paulinho a simple finish for his seventh league goal of the season.
Suarez, took his own tally to 11 and could have added more but for a fine Oier save in the second period.
Aside from a Marc-Andre ter Stergen save to keep out Shaquell Moore in a one-on-one opportunity, Barca eased to victory, extending their run to 26 matches unbeaten in all competitions.
The three points cancelled out second-placed Atletico Madrid's win over Getafe on Saturday to restore a nine-point advantage.
The success also arrived in a good-news week for the club as they finally landed long-term transfer target Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, with the Brazilian set to be confirmed as a Barca player imminently.
It is not yet clear how Coutinho will fit into Barca's line-up, with some predicting he will be a long-term replacement for 33-year-old midfielder Andres Iniesta, who made his 650th club appearance.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiSubstituted forArnáizat 85'minutes
- 14Mascherano
- 25Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 11DembéléSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 67'minutes
- 15Paulinho
- 4Rakitic
- 8IniestaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 76'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 37Arnáiz
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 26Moore
- 18Cabaco
- 15PostigoBooked at 31mins
- 22Luna
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forGarcíaat 83'minutes
- 8LermaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 20Lukic
- 5Doukouré
- 14López Álvarez
- 21BoatengBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMesa Traviesoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 3García Aranda
- 4Suárez Pier
- 7García
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 16Mesa Travieso
- 31El Hacen El Ide
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 56,380
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Levante 0.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Levante 0. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Cheick Doukouré (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samu García.
Hand ball by José Arnáiz (Barcelona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordi Alba (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Samu García (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. José Arnáiz replaces Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Rober Pier (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivi (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Samu García replaces Jason.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nano Mesa (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Nano Mesa replaces Emmanuel Boateng.
Attempt missed. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sasa Lukic.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oier Olazábal.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Mascherano with a through ball.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaquell Moore (Levante).
Booking
Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Boateng (Levante).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivi following a corner.