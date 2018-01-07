BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham's Joe Hart borrows fan's hat to avoid Shrewsbury sun
Joe Hart borrows fan's hat to avoid Shrewsbury sun
- From the section FA Cup
A generous fan lends West Ham keeper Joe Hart a hat to shield his eyes from the Shrewsbury sun, much to the amusement of the Match of the Day team at half-time.
