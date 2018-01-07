Women's FA Cup: Cardiff & TNS make fourth round

Manchester City celebrate winning the Women's FA Cup in 2017
Manchester City won the Women's FA Cup in 2017

Cardiff City Ladies and The New Saints Ladies are through to the Women's FA Cup fourth round.

Cardiff's Cori Williams scored a dramatic late winner in their 3-2 home win over their Burnley counterparts.

Ffion Price added the second before Evie Priestley and Sarah Greenhalgh levelled, only for Williams to get the winner.

Saints won 2-1 at Newcastle with Maddie Jones scoring both their goals and Steph Ord replying.

The fourth round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, 8 January with games to be played on Sunday, 4 February.

