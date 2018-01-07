BBC Sport - FA Cup: Eric Lichaj scores spectacular volley as Forest shock Arsenal
Lichaj's spectacular volley as Forest shock Arsenal
- From the section FA Cup
Right-back Eric Lichaj scores his second of the game with a wonder volley to put Nottingham Forest ahead against Arsenal in their FA Cup third-round tie.
