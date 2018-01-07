BBC Sport - WSL 1: Nadia Nadim scores on debut to give Manchester City the lead at Reading
Nadim scores on debut to give Man City lead
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City's Nadia Nadim scores a powerful headed goal on debut to give her side a 1-0 lead at Reading.
