Crusaders boss Baxter named top manager for December

Crusaders are unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions under Baxter

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has won back-to-back NIFWA awards after being named manager of the month for December.

The table-topping Crues are unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions under Baxter.

The award is his 16th in total, which makes him the third most successful manager in NIFWA history.

Only Ronnie McFaul, on 22 awards, and David Jeffrey, on 34, have bettered the 52-year-old.

"It's a great honour for me on a personal level to win this award back to back," said Baxter, who has been at the helm of the club since 2005.

"However, this award is not really a personal award, it's a team award.

"My players were superb for me in November and they have carried that into the month of December time and the busy Christmas schedule, and I could not be more proud of them."

It's a double for the north Belfast side after winger Gavin Whyte picked up the player award for a second straight month on Saturday.