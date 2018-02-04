Scottish League One ins and outs - January 2018

Ryan Wallace (right) was sold to Arbroath by Stranraer because of financial problems

Stranraer's financial problems were the big story of the January transfer window in Scottish League One.

Despite being in the running for promotion, the Stair Park club were told by their bank that they had to cut costs.

And, after the players refused to take a pay cut, it was decided that chopping the size of the squad was the only alternative.

Unfortunately for manager Stevie Farrell, the easiest players to jettison were the better ones wanted by other clubs.

Defender Liam Dick stepped up to the Championship with Dumbarton, goalkeeper Cameron Belford joined English League Two newcomers Forest Green Rovers, while two more were snapped up by League One rivals - captain Steven Bell to Ayr United, while forward Ryan Wallace was sold to Arbroath.

Arbroath also paid out money for midfielder Michael McKenna from Berwick Rangers as the Red Lichties looked to consolidate their place in the promotion play-off places.

League One clubs also benefitted from players who failed to make the step up to the Championship with St Mirren.

St Mirren striker Darryl Duffy is on loan to Airdrieonians

Former Buddies midfielder Jim Goodwin used his Paisley connections to take forward Ross Stewart and winger Jordan Kirkpatrick to Alloa Athletic.

Striker Dale Hilson returned to struggling Forfar Athletic as a replacement for Ousman See, who was sold to League Two outfit Berwick Rangers, while the Loons also received some cash as midfielder David Cox headed for Cowdenbeath's fight for survival at the foot of the Scottish Professional Football League.

Leaders Raith Rovers lost Dario Zanatta as the striker was recalled from his loan by Hearts, with the Kirkcaldy club finding a replacement in the shape of Englishman Willis Furtado, who had rejected a contract extension with League One rivals Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds turned to Darryl Duffy, the former Swansea City, Hull City, Falkirk and Hibernian 33-year-old, on loan from St Mirren to fill their forward vacancy.

Another veteran of the top flight, midfielder Mark Kerr, is now gracing League One, the former Dundee United and Aberdeen 35-year-old joining promotion-chasing Ayr after being a victim of Paul Hartley's January clear-out at Championship outfit Falkirk.

Airdrieonians

In: Jordan McGregor, defender (Hamilton Academical); Dale Carrick, forward (Livingston); Ross Brown, midfielder (Livingston); Willie Muir, goalkeeper (Queen's Park). Loan: Darryl Duffy, forward (St Mirren); Daniel Higgins, defender (Kilmarnock); Chris O'Neil, defender (Brechin City).

Out: Willis Furtado, forward (Raith Rovers). Loan ended: Jordan Allan (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Albion Rovers

In: None. Loan: Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Daniel Baur, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Harlain Mbayo, defender (Aberdeen).

Out: Connor Shields, forward (Sunderland).

Alloa Athletic

In: None. Loan: Jamie McCart, defender (Celtic); Ross Stewart, forward (St Mirren); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (St Mirren); Callum Smith, forward (Dunfermline Athletic).

Out: Ewan Herd; Murray McEwan. Loan: Adam Martin, forward (Clyde); Ryan Hoggan, defender (Bo'ness United); John Cunningham, forward (Clydebank).

Arbroath

In: Ryan Wallace, forward (Stranraer, undisclosed); Michael McKenna, midfielder (Berwick Rangers, undisclosed).

Out: Jamie Henry, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Bryan Prunty, forward (East Kilbride).

Ayr United

In: Mark Kerr, midfielder (Falkirk); Steven Bell, midfielder (Stranraer). Loan: Jack Ruddy, goalkeeper (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Out: None

East Fife

In: Craig Thomson, midfielder (St Johnstone). Loan: Ben MacKenzie, goalkeeper (St Johnstone); Adam Livingstone, defender (Motherwell); Matthew Knox, forward (Livingston).

Out: Ben Reilly, defender (Cowdenbeath). Loan ended: Mark Hurst, goalkeeper (St Johnstone).

Forfar Athletic

In: Dale Hilson, forward (St Mirren). Loan: Russell Dingwall, forward (Ross County); Ross MacIver, midfielder (Ross County); Greg Hurst, forward (St Johnstone).

Out: Ousman See, forward (Berwick Rangers, undisclosed); David Cox, forward (Cowdenbeath, undisclosed); Lewis Milne, midfielder (Montrose).

Queen's Park

In: None. Loan: Jamie Gullan, forward (Hibernian); Aidan Keena, forward (Heart of Midlothian).

Out: Willie Muir, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians). Loan ended: Jack Iredale (Greenock Morton);

Raith Rovers

In: Willis Furtado, forward (Airdrieonians). Loan: Regan Hendry, midfielder (Celtic)

Out: None. Loan ended: Dario Zanatta, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian). Loan: Ryan Stevenson, midfielder (Bo'ness United); Kyle Bell, midfielder (Dundonald Bluebell); Euan Valentine, defender (Broxburn Athletic).

Stranraer

In: None. Loan: Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Ross County); Ross Lyon, midfielder (Rangers); Dean Hawkshaw, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Cameron MacPherson, midfielder (St Mirren).

Out: Liam Dick, defender (Dumbarton); Cameron Belford, goalkeeper (Forest Green Rovers); Steven Bell, midfielder (Ayr United); Ryan Wallace, forward (Arbroath, undisclosed); Tom Lang (Clyde); Danny Stoney (BSC Glasgow)