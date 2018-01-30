Scottish Premiership ins and outs so far - January 2018

Russell Martin has joined Rangers and Steven Naismith is with Hearts, both on loan from Norwich City

That the most headline-grabbing signings during the January transfer window have been arriving on loan is a reflection of where Scottish football is at.

Celtic did get the ball rolling by paying RB Leipzig £1m for Marvin Compper even before the latch was officially unlocked.

But, while that has been dwarfed by the exorbitant fees being paid in England and which led former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk to be sold to Liverpool for £75m from Southampton, nothing has come close to matching it since north of the border.

Hearts have made the most eye-catching capture by securing Steven Naismith on loan from Norwich City, where the Scotland forward had fallen out of favour.

Defender Russell Martin, Naismith's Carrow Road and international team-mate, arrived at Rangers in a similar move and has been joined there by two other members of the national squad - winger Jamie Murphy on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings.

Chelsea's Charly Musonda has joined Celtic on loan

Although Rangers have been the most active in terms of restructuring their squad, city rivals Celtic have attracted what is potentially the most exciting new face.

Charly Musonda arrives from Chelsea with a growing reputation that led the 21-year-old to be linked with a host of clubs, including Real Madrid.

Brendan Rodgers has used his Stamford Bridge connections to engineer an 18-month loan that could have an impact similar to the one that took Patrick Roberts to Celtic Park from Manchester City.

The Northern Irishman also secured one for the future by paying £300,000 for Lewis Morgan and loaning the winger back to St Mirren.

Transfer money has also been redistributed around the Premiership by Aberdeen and Rangers buying defender Michael Devlin and midfielder Greg Docherty respectively from Hamilton Academical.

Kilmarnock signing Aaron Tshibola had a loan to MK Dons from Aston Villa cut short

While it was heartening that some of Scotland's brightest prospects have remained in the domestic game, there has been the usual trickle of talent filtering down to English football.

Hearts sold winger Jamie Walker to Wigan Athletic and striker Isma to Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Uzbekistan top flight, while Norwich bought Kenny McLean from Aberdeen, although the midfielder was loaned back until the end of the season.

At £500,000, Louis Moult is the most expensive export so far, the striker leaving Motherwell for Preston North End's bid to reach the Premier League.

The Premiership proved a launch pad for the Englishman to resurrect his career and Aaron Tshibola will be hoping to follow suit at Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old joined Villa from Reading for £5m in 2016 and, following disappointing spells on loan to Nottingham Forest and MK Dons, has been given one last chance by manager Steve Bruce to live up to his price tag under the tutorage of former Royals boss Steve Clarke.

Aberdeen

In: Michael Devlin, defender (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Niall McGinn, forward (Gwangju). Loan: Chidiebere Nwakali, midfielder (Manchester City); Kenny McLean, midfielder (Norwich City).

Out: Kenny McLean, midfielder (Norwich City, undisclosed); Craig Storie, midfielder; Lewis Hutchison, midfielder. Loan: Greg Tansey, midfielder (Ross County); Frank Ross, midfielder (Greenock Morton).

Celtic

In: Marvin Compper, defender (RB Leipzig, £1m); Lewis Morgan, midfielder (St Mirren, £300,000); Leo Mazis, midfielder (Belconnen United, undisclosed). Loan: Charly Musonda, midfielder (Chelsea).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Erik Sviatchenko, defender (Midtjylland); Nadir Ciftci, forward (Motherwell); Kundai Benyu, midfielder (Oldham Athletic); Lewis Morgan, midfielder (St Mirren); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Joe Thomson, midfielder (Queen of the South); Mark Hill, midfielder (St Mirren); Regan Hendry, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Jamie McCart, defender (Alloa Athletic).

Dundee

In: Jeremy Malherbe, goalkeeper (Dinamo Brest).

Out: James McPake, defender (retired). Loan: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Hibernian); James Vincent, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Clyde).

Hamilton Academical

In: Chrysovalantis Kozoronis, midfielder (Giannina); Marios Ogboe, forward (OFI Crete); Mickel Miller, forward (Carshalton Athletic, undisclosed).

Out: Greg Docherty, midfielder (Rangers, undisclosed); Michael Devlin, defender (Aberdeen, undisclosed); Louis Longridge, forward (Falkirk); Rico Quitongo, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Jordan McGregor, defender (Airdrieonians); Massimo Donati, midfielder; Danny O'Halloran, defender. Loan ended: Botti Biabi, forward (Swansea City)

Heart of Midlothian

In: Danny Amankwaa, midfielder (Copenhagen). Loan: Steven Naismith, forward (Norwich City); Demetri Mitchell, defender (Manchester United); Rico Quitongo, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Out: Jamie Walker, midfielder (Wigan Athletic, £300,000); Isma Goncalves, forward (Pakhtakor Tashkent, £350,000); Cole Stockton, forward (Carlisle United), Krystian Nowak, defender (Panionios). Loan ended: Ashley Smith-Brown, defender (Manchester City). Loan: Callumn Morrison, forward (Brechin City); Daniel Baur, defender (Albion Rovers); Aidan Keena, forward (Queen's Park).

Hibernian

In: None permanent. Loan: Florian Kamberi, forward (Grasshopper Zurich); Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Dundee); Jamie Maclaren, forward (Darmstadt 98); Faycal Rherras, defender (Mechelen).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Jamie Gullan, forward (Queen's Park); Andrew Blake, defender (Edinburgh City); Ben Stirling, defender (Cowdenbeath).

Kilmarnock

In: Jack Paterson, midfielder (unattached). Loan: Aaron Tshibola, midfielder (Aston Villa).

Out: None permanent.

Motherwell

In: Curtis Main, forward (Portsmouth); Giannadios Xenodochov, goalkeeper (Larisa); Peter Hartley, defender (Blackpool). Loan: Nadir Ciftci, forward (Celtic); Tom Aldred, defender (Bury).

Out: Louis Moult, forward (Preston North End, £500,000); Alex Fisher, forward (Yeovil Town); Stevie Hammell, defender (retired); Jack McMillan, defender (Livingston).

Partick Thistle

In: None permanent. Loan: Baily Cargill, defender (Bournemouth).

Out: Jack Livesey, goalkeeper (Burton Albion, undisclosed). Loan ended: Jordan Turnbull, defender (Coventry City). Loan: Kevin Nisbet, forward (Dumbarton); Antony Eadie, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); James Stokes, midfielder (BSC Glasgow).

Rangers

In: Jimmy Nicholl, assistant manager (Falkirk); Greg Docherty, midfielder (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Declan John, defender (Cardiff City). Loan: Jamie Murphy, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Russell Martin, defender (Norwich City); Jason Cummings, forward (Nottingham Forest); Sean Goss, midfielder (Queens Park Rangers).

Out: Danny Wilson, defender (Colorado Rapids). Loan: Carlos Pena, midfielder (Cruz Azul); Myles Beerman, defender (Queen of the South); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Livingston); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Ross Lyon, midfielder (Stranraer).

Ross County

In: David Ngog, forward (Panionios); Inih Effiong, forward (Woking, undisclosed). Loan: Greg Tansey, midfielder (Aberdeen); Harry Souttar, defender (Stoke City).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Dundee United); Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Stranraer); Russell Dingwall, forward (Forfar Athletic); Ross MacIver, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

St Johnstone

In: David McMillan, forward (Dundalk).

Out: Graham Cummins, forward (Cork City); Craig Thomson, midfielder (East Fife); Ally Gilchrist, defender. Loan ended: Michael O'Halloran, forward (Rangers). Loan: Ben MacKenzie, goalkeeper (East Fife).

