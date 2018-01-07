BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gaetano Berardi puts Leeds United ahead with a swerving effort
Gaetano Berardi puts Leeds ahead in FA Cup
- From the section FA Cup
Gaetano Berardi scores with a long-range effort inside the opening 10 minutes to give Leeds United an early lead against Newport County in the FA Cup third round.
Follow live clips and text here: Newport County 0-1 Leeds
Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired