BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Take a bow' - Newport stun Leeds United with last-gasp winner
'Take a bow!' - Newport stun Leeds with last-gasp winner
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Shawn McCoulsky leaps highest to send League Two Newport County into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a last-gasp winner over Leeds United.
Follow live clips and text here: Newport County 2-1 Leeds
Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired