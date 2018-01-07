BBC Sport - FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal highlights
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Arsene Wenger suffers his first FA Cup third-round exit as Arsenal boss, losing 4-2 to managerless Championship side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.
Available to UK users only
