BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leeds highlights
Highlights: Newport County 2-1 Leeds
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as League Two Newport County dump Championship side Leeds United out of the FA Cup thanks to Shawn McCoulsky's late header at a rocking Rodney Parade.
MATCH REPORT: Newport County 2-1 Leeds
Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired