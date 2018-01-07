BBC Sport - Newcastle's 'futile' FA Cup adventures begin again

Newcastle's FA Cup adventure begins - but will it be 'futile' again?

  • From the section FA Cup

Newcastle United fan Adam Widdrington tells BBC Sport about his club's "futile" adventures in the FA Cup under owner Mike Ashley, as the Magpies take on Luton Town in the third round.

Newcastle's FA Cup adventure begins - but will it be 'futile' again?

