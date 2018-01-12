Bournemouth v Arsenal

Arsenal recovered from a 3-0 deficit in last season's corresponding fixture to rescue a point thanks to Olivier Giroud's stoppage-time equaliser.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth pair Joshua King and Junior Stanislas face fitness tests, having been sidelined in recent weeks with hamstring injuries.

Jermain Defoe and Tyrone Mings are back in training but remain unavailable.

Former Bournemouth loanee Jack Wilshere could be involved for Arsenal as the ankle injury he suffered in the League Cup is not as bad as first feared.

Mesut Ozil is a major doubt with a knee injury but Aaron Ramsey and Sead Kolasanic are both fit again.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Arsenal needed to score three goals in the last 20 minutes just to get a point on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium in a dramatic encounter.

"Olivier Giroud's last-minute header left Eddie Howe's team wondering how they'd allowed what appeared to be a comfortable 3-0 lead slip through their fingers.

"Both sides could really do with a win this weekend for different reasons.

"Bournemouth are unbeaten in the last three league games but sit just a point above the relegation zone, whilst sixth-placed Arsenal are five points behind the top four and playing catch-up after drawing three of the last four league matches."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Last season's meeting was an incredible one to be part of. We showed two sides, our quality for 60-70 minutes and then theirs for the last 20.

"Hopefully this year, we're due a performance and then the result comes with it. But it's never easy, we're going to need to bring our A-game that's for sure. Hopefully we've built a bit of momentum in recent games, being unbeaten in four.

"I think we need to take some of the positives we've gathered in recent weeks and launch that at Arsenal."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "Last year was a spectacular game, when it finished 3-3.

"They are a team who have a bit more difficulty this season but down there (at the Vitality Stadium) they can make it difficult for anybody."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm going to go with a draw in this game because Arsenal are pretty inconsistent away from home - which is a worry.

It should be quite an open game, but I can see the Gunners dropping more points..

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have never won in six previous encounters with Arsenal, and conceded at least twice in each of those games.

Danny Welbeck scored twice as the Gunners won 3-0 in September's reverse fixture.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning one and drawing two.

They could win back-to-back games at the Vitality Stadium for the first time since last March.

Bournemouth have lost five of their 11 home leagues matches this campaign. They lost six at the Vitality Stadium during the whole of last season.

The Cherries have conceded in each of their last nine league games.

Bournemouth have lost 10 and won only one of their 13 Premier League matches played on a Sunday.

Arsenal

Arsenal could go four games without a win at the start of a calendar year for the first time since 1995.

The Gunners have drawn five of their last seven Premier League matches.

Arsene Wenger's side have only won three of their 11 away league games this season.

The Gunners have conceded eight goals in their last four league matches.

Alexandre Lacazette hasn't scored in seven Premier League appearances, his longest run without a goal in league competition since a 10-match streak between February and May 2013.

Petr Cech can become the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheets. He has 162 for Chelsea and 37 for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and Eddie Howe are the Premier League's two current longest-serving managers.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 59%

