Goals in extra-time by James Singleton and Andrew Mitchell see Glenavon clinch an Irish Cup victory away to Carrick.
A superb overhead kick by Bobby Burns had given them the lead in normal time.
Carrick levelled through a penalty by Mark Surgenor who was later sent off.
