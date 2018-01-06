BBC Sport - Irish Cup fifth round: Glenavon clinch extra-time win over Carrick

Glenavon clinch extra-time win over Carrick

  • From the section Irish

Goals in extra-time by James Singleton and Andrew Mitchell see Glenavon clinch an Irish Cup victory away to Carrick.

A superb overhead kick by Bobby Burns had given them the lead in normal time.

Carrick levelled through a penalty by Mark Surgenor who was later sent off.

Top videos

Video

Glenavon clinch extra-time win over Carrick

  • From the section Irish
Video

Mystic Murphy, amazing skills & FA Cup funnies

Video

Five stunning Coutinho strikes for Liverpool

Video

Mourinho is a little man - Conte

Video

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

Video

Lovely backheel sets up Aguero

Video

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Video

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

Video

The kind of goal Liverpool will miss from Coutinho

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Video

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired