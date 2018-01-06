Match ends, Napoli 2, Verona 0.
Napoli 2-0 Hellas Verona
Napoli will take a one-point lead over champions Juventus into Serie A's winter break after both sides won on Saturday.
Goals from Jose Callejon and Kalidou Koulibaly gave Napoli a comfortable victory over 19th-placed Hellas Verona.
Juventus then earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cagliari thanks to Federico Bernardeschi's 74th-minute strike.
That means Juve, who have won the past six titles, are unbeaten in seven games, winning six of them.
Elsewhere, Roma missed the chance to climb back into the top four as they lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta.
There is now a two-week break in the Italian top flight with the next fixtures taking place on 21 January.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolSubstituted forMaksimovicat 85'minutes
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 77'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forRogat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 18do Nascimento
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
Hellas Verona
- 1Andrade
- 28FerrariBooked at 83mins
- 75Heurtaux
- 12Caracciolo
- 26CáceresBooked at 67mins
- 2Orestes CaldeiraBooked at 47mins
- 24BessaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forCalvanoat 77'minutes
- 77Büchel
- 7VerdeSubstituted forFelicioliat 82'minutes
- 93Fares
- 9KeanSubstituted forPazziniat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zuculini
- 8Fossati
- 11Pazzini
- 14Zuculini
- 17Silvestri
- 21Lee
- 23Calvano
- 27Valoti
- 37Bearzotti
- 40Coppola
- 69Souprayen
- 97Felicioli
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Verona 0.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorginho with a through ball.
Offside, Napoli. Elseid Hysaj tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nícolas.
Attempt saved. Jorginho (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Thomas Heurtaux.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Alex Ferrari (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Verona).
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Nikola Maksimovic replaces Raúl Albiol.
Booking
Alex Ferrari (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Ferrari (Verona).
Attempt saved. Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Fares with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Gian Filippo Felicioli replaces Daniele Verde.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Verona 0. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Simone Calvano replaces Daniel Bessa.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Mohamed Fares (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Marcel Büchel (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mohamed Fares.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Martín Cáceres (Verona) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match (Napoli). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Verona 0. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Thomas Heurtaux.
Offside, Napoli. Allan tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by José Callejón.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Moise Kean.
Hand ball by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.