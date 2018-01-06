BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Five of his best Liverpool goals as he prepares to join Barcelona
Five stunning Coutinho strikes for Liverpool
Watch five of Philippe Coutinho's finest Premier League goals for Liverpool, as the Brazil midfielder prepares to join Barcelona for a British record fee of £142m.
READ MORE: Barcelona agree £142m deal for Coutinho
Available to UK users only.
