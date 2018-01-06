BBC Sport - Irish Cup fifth round: Harney hat-trick as Reds edge Warrenpoint in thriller

  Irish

Jamie Harney nets hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint 4-3 after extra-time in the Irish Cup.

Two players were sent off - Jamie McGovern of Cliftonville and Warrenpoint manager Matt Tipton.

Cliftonville will now play Crusaders in the last 16.

