Harney hat-trick as Reds edge Warrenpoint in thriller
Jamie Harney nets hat-trick as Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint 4-3 after extra-time in the Irish Cup.
Two players were sent off - Jamie McGovern of Cliftonville and Warrenpoint manager Matt Tipton.
Cliftonville will now play Crusaders in the last 16.
