Jayden Stockley: Exeter striker still proud despite defeat by West Brom

Jayden Stockley joined Exeter from Aberdeen in August 2017

Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley says his miss in the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion will not haunt him.

City's top-scorer hit the post from less than two yards out with the goal gaping at the end of the first half.

City were 2-0 down at the time, and despite impressing after the break could not find a way through.

"I should have scored. It was a bit of an angle but I should have put it in," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It would have been nice to go in 2-1, especially with the way we played in the second half.

"It was disappointing for me but I'm proud of the lads and how we rose to the challenges and stood up a bit."

Thirteen-goal Stockley says the Grecians must put their cup disappointment behind them as they enter a key period of their season.

They are eighth in League Two, a point off the play-off places, and take on fellow promotion contenders Coventry City, Notts County, Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield in the next seven matches.

"The games coming up now will probably define our season," added the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth man.

"We've got to find some character in the squad and some confidence within.

"We've got to find it within ourselves to go at these next few fixtures because they're big ones and we want to be up there."