BBC Sport - Crusaders bowl Maiden City over at Seaview

Crusaders defeat minnows Maiden City

  From the section Irish

Goals from Jordan Forsythe and David Cushley give Premiership leaders Crusaders a 2-0 win over Intermediate side Maiden City in the Irish Cup fifth round.

Cushley and Crues boss Stephen Baxter gave their views after the Seaview victory.

Crusaders have been drawn away against north Belfast derby rivals Cliftonville in the next round.

