BBC Sport - Irish Cup highlights: Mallards overcome Immaculata at Ferney Park

Mallards overcome Immaculata at Ferney Park

  • From the section Irish

Ryan Curran bags a double as Ballinamallard United beat Amateur League side Immaculata 4-2 in the Irish Cup fifth round.

It's a welcome boost for the bottom side in the Premiership and Mallards boss Gavin Dykes gave his thoughts on the game along with Immaculata counterpart Tony Heagney.

Top videos

Video

Mallards overcome Immaculata at Ferney Park

  • From the section Irish
Video

Five stunning Coutinho strikes for Liverpool

Video

Mourinho is a little man - Conte

Video

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

Video

Lovely backheel sets up Aguero

Video

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Video

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

Video

The kind of goal Liverpool will miss from Coutinho

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Video

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

Video

'Beautiful' Gestede goal helps Boro beat Sunderland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired