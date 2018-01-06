BBC Sport - Irish Cup highlights: Mallards overcome Immaculata at Ferney Park
Mallards overcome Immaculata at Ferney Park
Irish
Ryan Curran bags a double as Ballinamallard United beat Amateur League side Immaculata 4-2 in the Irish Cup fifth round.
It's a welcome boost for the bottom side in the Premiership and Mallards boss Gavin Dykes gave his thoughts on the game along with Immaculata counterpart Tony Heagney.
