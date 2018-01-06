Irish Cup fifth round: Reds to host Crusaders in sixth round

Cliftonville and Crusaders will battle for a place in the Irish Cup quarter-finals

Cliftonville will take on Crusaders at Solitude in the pick of the sixth round ties in the Irish Cup on 3 February.

The north Belfast derby is one of eight games with holders Linfield hosting Newry City and Coleraine drawn away to Institute.

Ballymena United will entertain Ballinamallard United, Dungannon Swifts meet Glenavon at Mourneview Park and Larne welcome Dundela.

Glentoran are away to Ballyclare Comrades and Ards visit Loughgall.