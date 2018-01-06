BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lovely backheel from Gundogan sets up Aguero
Lovely backheel sets up Aguero
- From the section FA Cup
A lovely backheel from Ilkay Gundogan sets up Sergio Aguero for Manchester City's second in their 4-1 win over Burnley in the FA Cup third round.
Available to UK users only.
