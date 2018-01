Every transfer window has its "finally, it's a done deal" signing.

The January 2018 window may have only just opened but THAT deal is about to be done.

Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed a £142m deal for "the little magician", Philippe Coutinho, in what will be one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

But what do the experts and fans have to say about the move?

What the experts have to say:

How have the Liverpool fans reacted?

And how have Barcelona fans reacted?

And while we are here, let's see how some of the neutrals reacted: