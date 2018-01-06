BBC Sport - FA Cup Shuffle: Mystic Murphy, amazing skills, shocks & FA Cup funnies
Mystic Murphy, amazing skills & FA Cup funnies
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the quirkier moments from the third round of the FA Cup so far, including amazing skills from Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and a successful prediction from Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy.
Watch all the FA Cup third-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired