Inverness boss John Robertson praises assistant who denied his side a goal

Caley Thistle also lost new signing Nathan Austin to injury in Paisley

Assistant referee Sean Carr has received praise from Inverness Caley Thistle despite denying them what they thought was a legitimate goal.

They believe St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson clawed the ball from behind the line after Liam Polworth's shot struck the post in the Buddies' 1-0 win.

But Caley Thistle manager John Robertson said: "We don't want them to guess and he hasn't guessed.

"He just said he didn't know and that's the correct decision."

It is the second time Carr has been involved in controversy within a couple of weeks.

He was running the line when Hibernian were denied a goal when a shot from Oli Shaw came off the underside of the crossbar and landed over the line in their 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts.

Polworth's shot against the post came after the break in Paisley, Gavin Reilly having given St Mirren a first-half lead.

Robertson admitted the decision was disappointing as it meant a third defeat at the hands of the Championship leaders this season.

"Our boys are convinced it's over the line, but the assistant has done the right thing," he told BBC Scotland.

"The boys are convinced and the way you see Craig Samson clawing it back, it probably was. But you have to congratulate the official on doing the right thing.

"As much as it's annoying for us, he's done the right thing."

St Mirren's victory takes the Paisley side six points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Dundee United were crushed 6-1 away to Falkirk.