Rhys Taylor: Tranmere sign AFC Fylde goalkeeper on loan until end of the season

Tranmere will be the 11th club Welshman Rhys Taylor has played for

Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Rhys Taylor on loan until end of the season from AFC Fylde.

Taylor, 27, joins Rovers after an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Scott Davies in Tranmere's 5-2 National League defeat by Fylde on 1 January.

The former Macclesfield goalkeeper has made 10 league appearances this season.

"I'm delighted to bring a goalkeeper as experienced as Rhys into the group following Scott Davies' injury," said Tranmere manager Micky Mellon.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ollie Banks has been recalled by parent club Oldham Athletic after making 17 appearances in all competitions for Rovers.

Tranmere are seventh in the National League, three points off the automatic promotion places.

