Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Getafe
-
- From the section European Football
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored a goal before being sent off seconds later on his first start for Atletico Madrid since returning to the Spanish club.
Costa was booked in the 62nd minute of Saturday's La Liga game with Getafe before scoring six minutes later.
He then jumped into the crowd to celebrate and was subsequently shown a second yellow card and dismissed.
Atletico won the game 2-0 with Angel Correa scoring the opener.
It has been an eventful return to Atletico for Costa. The 29-year-old started his career at the club before leaving to join Chelsea in 2014.
He came off the bench to score in his first game since returning - a 4-0 Copa del Rey win against Lleida Esportiu on Wednesday - before picking up an injury moments later.
'The most Diego Costa thing ever' - Twitter reacts
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16VrsaljkoBooked at 14mins
- 15SavicBooked at 45mins
- 2Godín
- 19HernándezBooked at 24mins
- 11CorreaSubstituted forGiménezat 84'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forTorresat 88'minutes
- 14GabiBooked at 30mins
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forParteyat 60'minutes
- 18Diego CostaBooked at 68mins
- 7GriezmannBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 5Partey
- 9Torres
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 24Giménez
Getafe
- 1Martínez
- 22Suárez
- 2DakonamBooked at 74mins
- 16Torres RuizBooked at 45mins
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 12PortilloBooked at 29minsSubstituted forJiménezat 64'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 14MoraSubstituted forShibasakiat 64'minutes
- 23Ndiaye
- 19Molina
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forPachecoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4González
- 7Jiménez
- 10Shibasaki
- 13Guaita
- 15Molinero
- 20Pacheco
- 21Fajr
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 47,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Molina.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Koke.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Ángel Correa.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Jiménez.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Pacheco.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Daniel Pacheco replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Booking
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Juan Cala (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Álvaro Jiménez replaces Francisco Portillo.