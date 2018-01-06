BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston highlights
Highlights: Wycombe 1-5 Preston
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Championship side Preston North End ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a thumping victory at League Two Wycombe Wanderers.
MATCH REPORT: Wycombe 1-5 Preston
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired